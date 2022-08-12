Beginning in 2019, Honor and Remember Inc. established the Kentucky Run For The Fallen to call attention to and honor the men and women who have recently died in military service to America. A team of more than 20 active duty military members from bases in Kentucky and other locations across the U.S. and Canada as well as veterans and patriots will embark on a 110-mile journey to honor every Kentucky service member who died as a result of serving during the War on Terror and in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and New Dawn.
Each marker of the routes will be dedicated to one or more of Kentucky’s heroes. The run team will stop at each “Hero Marker” (HM) to give tribute to waiting family members, friends, and comrades of the fallen service members. The goal of the event is to create a 109-mile memorial trail through Kentucky. Each hero marker tribute will include the name and rank, date of death, and branch of service of the hero along with the American and Honor and Remember Flags.
Kentucky’s Run for the Fallen will begin on Saturday morning, Sept. 17th at 7 a.m. at the Shelton Memorial in Owensboro, Ky., kicking off a two-day, 110-mile run through Owensboro, Rome — Daviess County; Calhoun, Rumsey, Sacramento — McLean County: Bremen, Central City, Powderly, Greenville — Muhlenberg County; White Plains, Nortonville — Hopkins County; Crofton, Hopkinsville — Christian County, finishing at Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Ky. at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18th. More details and route maps will be available at kentucky.runforthefallen.org
On Saturday afternoon, at approximately 5 p.m., the run will enter into Greenville for the End-of-Day Ceremony, which will be held at Morgan Park located at 140 Chatham Lane, and begin at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend the ceremony to honor our fallen Kentucky soldiers as well as first responders.
For more information and to find out how to participate by joining the run, or to donate or volunteer, please visit the Kentucky Run for the Fallen website at www.kentucky.runforthefallen.org.
Run for the Fallen — Jon Bellona, inspired after the death of his college roommate and friend 1LT Michael Cleary in Iraq, created a national run of remembrance. Beginning Flag Day, June 14, 2008, a dedicated team of runners ran across America from Fort Irwin, Calif. to Arlington National Cemetery, one mile for every member of the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Marines killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Each year since, the run across America, runners from around the world have joined Run for the Fallen in remembering our fallen heroes. Over 180,000 miles have been collectively run in remembrance of those fallen in those recent operations. www.runforthefallen.org
Honor and Remember — After the death of his eldest son, Tony, in Iraq, Gold Star father George Lutz recognized the need to educate the nation on the precious cost of freedom. His mission became to raise awareness about the sacrifice made by military men and women who died for their country through the creation and establishment of a distinct and tangible symbol. The Honor and Remember Flag was unveiled nationally on Memorial Day 2008 to perpetually recognize the sacrifice of our fallen military heroes and their families. The flag is now being endorsed by veteran and service organizations and adopted by cities and states as an official symbol. And it is being flown by patriotic Americans across our nation, well on its way to becoming a nationally accepted symbol of remembrance. You can learn more and sign the petition to support this campaign by visiting wwww.honorandremember.org.
