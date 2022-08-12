Beginning in 2019, Honor and Remember Inc. established the Kentucky Run For The Fallen to call attention to and honor the men and women who have recently died in military service to America. A team of more than 20 active duty military members from bases in Kentucky and other locations across the U.S. and Canada as well as veterans and patriots will embark on a 110-mile journey to honor every Kentucky service member who died as a result of serving during the War on Terror and in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and New Dawn.

Each marker of the routes will be dedicated to one or more of Kentucky’s heroes. The run team will stop at each “Hero Marker” (HM) to give tribute to waiting family members, friends, and comrades of the fallen service members. The goal of the event is to create a 109-mile memorial trail through Kentucky. Each hero marker tribute will include the name and rank, date of death, and branch of service of the hero along with the American and Honor and Remember Flags.

