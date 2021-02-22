Almost 500 teachers and other school staff were vaccinated on Friday at the second COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Logan County Career and Technical Center.
In all, 480 school staff received the vaccine with the majority being the second dose, which in time will help give those that received both shots stay safe from the disease that has already killed over half a million people in the United States alone.
The clinic was a partnership with Logan County Schools, Russellville Independent Schools and Russellville Christian Academy and Logan Memorial Hospital.
The clinic was able to still be held despite the inclement weather which led to the closure of schools. Because so many teachers and staff were able to get their second dose, it makes Logan County schools’ plan of opening back up for all elementary students on March 1 possible.
“I think it’s the next step in mitigation of the virus in our schools and gives us the opportunity to open schools on March 1,” Logan County superintendent Paul Mullins said.
Russellville Independent superintendent Larry Begley said he was thankful for the partnership with Logan Memorial that made the clinic possible.
“I know some teachers and school staff around the state aren’t going to be able to get their second dose until sometimes in March,” Begley said. “The partnership we’ve had with Logan Memorial has been amazing. Normalcy is slowly coming and I’m excited about that.”
