At the regular school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Tim Hall, Lynette Baker and Kyle Wetton were sworn into the Logan County School Board by District Judge Ken Williams.
Welcomed were Lynette Baker, representing Chandler’s, and Kyle Wetton, representing Adairville as our newest school board members. Tim Hall, representing Auburn, renewed his term and was unanimously voted to serve as the Board Chairman. Board member Teresa Hendrix, representing Lewisburg, was unanimously voted to serve as the Board Vice-Chairman. Ethan Holloway continues to represent Olmstead on the school board.
