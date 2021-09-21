While serving a criminal summons from the Logan County Circuit Court at the address of James Grady, 55, of Russellville, a deputy with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department noticed a bag of marijuana lying in plain view on a coffee table.
After making contact with Grady, officers asked him about the marijuana. Grady denied content to search the residence. A search warrant was obtained. Deputies located $8,072 in cash, 18.2 grams of methamphetamine, 131 Oxycodone Hydrochloride (30 mg) Schedule 2, 4 Oxycodone Hydrochloride (10 mg) Schedule 3, 3 Alprazolam (0.5 mg), 3 bags of crack cocaine, and 3 bags of marijuana.
Grady was arrested and logged in the Logan County Detention Center on charges of possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia — by /possess; possession of a controlled substance, first degree (cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 3rd or greater; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), 3rd or greater; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree (drug unspecified) greater than 10 dosage units, and possession of a controlled substance, third degree (drug unspecified).
