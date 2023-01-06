The newly seated Logan Fiscal Court met in a special session this past Tuesday to appoint court members to various local committees and boards. Unanimous votes of the court made the following appointments.
Rodney Harkleroad was appointed Emergency Management Director, with Terry Coles as the Deputy Director.
Amanda Warren was appointed the county treasurer for a 4-year term beginning July 1, 2003, and serving until June 30, 2027.
Kelly Wilson was appointed Road Supervisor for a 4-year term.
The public official bond for deputy coroner Brittany Brogli for the term beginning Jan. 2, 2023, and ending Jan. 3, 2027, was approved.
Judge-Executive Phil Baker was appointed to the following boards and committees: Health Insurance Committee, Industrial Development Authority, Logan Economic Alliance for Development Board, Extension Board, Public Properties Board, and Logan County Health Department Board.
District 1 Magistrate Tyler Davenport was appointed to the following boards and committees: Personnel Committee and Building and County Needs Committee.
District 2 Magistrate Jamie Goodwin was appointed to the following boards and committees: Personnel Committee and Agriculture Committee.
District 3 Magistrate Chris Wilcutt was appointed to the Public Properties Board. He already serves on the Health Department Board.
District 4 Magistrate Jason Harper was appointed to the following boards and committees: Health Insurance Committee, Road Equipment Committee, Public Properties Board, Agriculture Committee, and Humane Society Board.
District 5 Magistrate Anne Crawford was appointed to the following boards and committees: Personnel Committee, Building and County Needs Committee, and Health Department Board.
District 6 Magistrate Thomas Bouldin was appointed to the following boards and committees: Health Insurance Committee, Road Equipment Committee, Industrial Development Authority, Logan Economic Alliance for Development Board, Public Properties Board, and Building and County Needs Committee.
The court also voted to authorize the jailer in accepting bond release fees per KRS 431.5305.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.