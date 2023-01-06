The newly seated Logan Fiscal Court met in a special session this past Tuesday to appoint court members to various local committees and boards. Unanimous votes of the court made the following appointments.

Rodney Harkleroad was appointed Emergency Management Director, with Terry Coles as the Deputy Director.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.