The Black History Month display at the Logan County Public Library this month is entitled “Black Resistance,” which is presented by Rev. Tammra Turner of Bowling Green, Ky., and author, John F. Baker, Jr. of Springfield, Tenn. Motivated by the theme, they chose to highlight three individuals who refused to accept slavery as normal, and the abusive damage it was imposing on the African American race.

Harriet Tubman 1862-1913, Ida B. Wells-Barnett 1862-1931, and Congressman John Lewis 1940-2020 resisted all forms of slavery. The traditional thought of slavery came only in physical form. They resisted Jim Crow and segregation for the benefit of others and often risked their own lives in the process.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.