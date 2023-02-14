The Black History Month display at the Logan County Public Library this month is entitled “Black Resistance,” which is presented by Rev. Tammra Turner of Bowling Green, Ky., and author, John F. Baker, Jr. of Springfield, Tenn. Motivated by the theme, they chose to highlight three individuals who refused to accept slavery as normal, and the abusive damage it was imposing on the African American race.
Harriet Tubman 1862-1913, Ida B. Wells-Barnett 1862-1931, and Congressman John Lewis 1940-2020 resisted all forms of slavery. The traditional thought of slavery came only in physical form. They resisted Jim Crow and segregation for the benefit of others and often risked their own lives in the process.
Today, we understand slavery comes in many forms of abuse: physical, emotional, and mental.
Physically — the African-American slaves were denied the ability to live where they chose but forced to live on plantations, forced to work under extreme and life-threatening conditions, and paid very little money for the purpose of being totally dependent on the family who own them as property.
Emotionally — African-Americans were denied the right to express the way they felt when they were being treated as animals. They were taught to suppress their emotions, even after witnessing their fathers, sons, and husbands lynched in public. These circumstances implanted fear in all who witnessed the lynching of loved ones. This fear was then used to control their behavior, their emotions, and how they processed their surroundings.
Mentally — the African-American slaves were controlled with threats from their slave owners, verbal insults, and many other subtle attacks. The purpose of these tactics was to control their way of thinking. It destroyed their self-esteem, and their confidence while distorting reality in their minds.
Harriet Tubman was not satisfied with achieving freedom for herself but risked her life to free 70 others; including family and friends. A huge bounty was offered to catch Harriet for freeing slaves.
Ida B. Wells-Barnett used her writing skills to make the world aware of the lynching of blacks in the south, and the unjust conditions blacks faced when attempting to use public accommodations, which had been granted by law.
Congressman John Lewis’ courageous leadership in the voting rights movement led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
These individuals deserve recognition for the sacrifices they made for equality for all Americans.
The most modern commonly known example of black resistance is Black Lives Matter. The organization was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murder. Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc. is a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada. Their mission is to eradicate white supremacy and strengthen local powers to intervene in the extreme violence inflicted on black communities. Their resistance to this racist and needless violence has created a movement that has brought the harsh treatment of African-Americans to the forefront for all the world to see.
These three brave citizens and the Black Lives Matter organization have fought for freedom from slavery in all forms. We have been blessed by their determination and courage displayed in their behavior and consistency to break down these different forms of slavery. Freedom is worth fighting for and we can be thankful for the examples of these three individuals, who refused to allow any form of slavery as a norm for the African-American race. We are able to experience all forms of freedom today, because of their courageous acts, along with many, many more individuals, who fought for the freedom of others.
Rev. Tammra Turner Rev. Turner is the wife of Pastor James Turner. She is the mother of four children, the grandmother of eight children, the godmother of two children, and the owner and operator of Design’s by Tammra since 2002. She spent a lot of time with her grandmother, Josephine Woodard growing up, and it was her grandmother, who taught her how to be faithful to God. It is these memories that motivated her when God called her to preach.
In 2018, she was licensed to preach the gospel at State Baptist Church, and in 2019 ordained to preach the gospel at State Street Baptist Church, which is located in Bowling Green, Ky. An active participant in the ministry, she has served as a teacher and Dean of Education at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church; President of Circle 5 Missionary and Congress Historian in First District and President of the Minister Wives Council in Union District of General Association of Baptists in KY; Director of Education and Vice-President of Women’s Ministry at Christ Worship Center in White House, Tenn.; South, Central Region President and Fourth Vice-President of Baptist Women’s Missionary Convention. Currently, she serves as the second Vice-President of the Baptist Women’s Missionary Convention under the leadership of President Agnes Radford.
She received an associate of arts (2007) and a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies (2013) with a focus in Social and Behavioral Science, and currently is pursuing her Master’s in Organizational Leadership at Western Kentucky University.
In 2018, Rev. Turner started a nonprofit organization called Grace 2 Grace where she assisted with the afterschool program for underprivileged children and volunteered at the Bowling Green Towers by teaching, cooking, and visiting the sick, and those suffering from depression.
The name of the nonprofit was recently changed to Turner-N-Turner Inc. This organization is now focused on delivering the word of God online to offer hope and encouragement to everyone. The pandemic has touched everyone around the world, and this is their way of giving hope to the community, sharing the love of God, along with the hope of salvation for eternity through Jesus Christ.
She is a licensed cosmetologist in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama. Tammra is the owner and operator of her own salon in Bowling Green, Ky. Rev. Turner loves reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and goddaughters. She loves the Lord and prays that she has said, or done something to make the lives of others, brighter, and full of hope.
John F. Baker Jr.Genealogy expert, John F. Baker Jr. was born in 1962, in Springfield, Tenn., and has lived his entire life just a few miles from Wessyngton Plantation, in a town populated by hundreds of descendants of its slaves. In seventh grade, he discovered the story of his ancestors by accident when he saw a photograph of four former slaves in a social studies textbook. Months later, he learned that they were his grandmother’s paternal grandparents, Emanuel and Henny Washington, who were once enslaved on Wessyngton Plantation.
The Wessyngton Plantation was founded by Joseph Washington, a distant cousin of President Washington in 1796. For more than 30 years, he has been using his research to unravel his family history and others. Through extensive historical research, Baker has managed to create groundbreaking research in African-American history and American history. He uses historical records to trace genealogy such as Slave Bills of sale, Freedmen’s Bureau records, church records, death records, birth records, marriage records, US census, records, military records, pension records, Civil War records, wills, deeds, estate records, plantation records, and many others.
Baker interviewed dozens of individuals, ranging in age from 80 to 107 years old to collect their oral histories. He used more than 11,000 documents to trace the lives of his ancestors, the Washington family, and more than 300 other African Americans enslaved on Wessyngton Plantation, which was the largest tobacco plantation in America.
Baker is the author of his first and recently published book The Washingtons of Wessyngton Plantation: Stories of My Family’s Journey to Freedom.
When the Washington family sold Wessyngton Plantation in 1983, it was the largest farm in America owned by direct descendants of the original founder. Wessyngton Plantation, listen on the National Register of Historic Places, is a working farm. The mansion, built brick-by-brick by its slaves, still stands as does a slave cabin and its slave cemetery.
In 2014, Baker served as a consultant to curators of the Tennessee State Museum for an exhibit called Slaves and Slaveholders of Wessyngton Plantation. The exhibit showed how Wessyngton Plantation developed from a small farm to the largest tobacco plantation in America, as well as the relationships between the slave owners and the enslaved. The exhibit was based on Baker’s book and research and attracted more than 70,000 visitors.
A documentary — Wessyngton Plantation: A Family’s Road to Freedom was developed for the exhibit and has been shown all over the country. Baker also served as a consultant for the film.
In 2015, Baker organized a dedication ceremony at the African-American Wessyngton Plantation. More than 200 descendants of slave owners and the enslaved of the plantation attended. Descendants of the slave owners donated funds to erect a monument in the cemetery with the names of 450 individuals enslaved on the plantation from 1796-1865.
Today, hundreds of Wessyngton descendants throughout the country visit the plantation to learn more about the lives of their ancestors.
Research into his family’s past has been a groundbreaking work of history and a deeply personal journey of discovery. The Wessyngton Plantation is an uplifting story of survival and family; it honors the memory of our ancestors, their struggles, and their achievements.
Submitted by Katherine Hart, Tammra Turner. and John Baker.
