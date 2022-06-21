Gov. Andy Beshear announced funds exceeding $162 million for more than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on June 16th. This is the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments, as these cities received their first tranche of funding last year.
The money, going out today, will help cities offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll, and more.
“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”
The Department for Local Government (DLG) is tasked with distributing these funds. Non-entitlement cities, or cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, were required to submit budget certification forms to DLG. The total amount of funding to be sent out to cities is $162,101,603.
Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury.
For more information on ARPA funding for non-entitlement cities and a full list of eligible expenses, visit the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s website.
Cities in Logan County include Adairville ARP Recovery Funds $118,252.34, Auburn ARP Recovery Funds $184,393.47, Russellville ARP Recovery Funds $949,893.62, and Lewisburg ARP Recovery Funds $107,429.24.
