It’s unusual for long-held ideas to happen in the reverse order, but a couple new to Logan County has done just that — they sold the farm to buy the bank.
Wayne and Tamala Seeley last owned a 25-acre farm outside of Clarksville but are the new owners of our community’s beloved “Old Bank.” You know the one — it gets robbed every October, and hundreds stand around and watch it happen and then let the bad guys run out of town on horseback only to return the next year like clockwork.
When asked why they decided to purchase the bank, Tamala said, “While Wayne was away driving his semi, we could not get people to help on the farm. I had an adult lifelong dream of owning a bed and breakfast and was scanning through things on the internet, and this house popped up. I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, Wayne. Look at this!’ So I was reading everything to him because he was driving. It was all about the Jesse James story, and that just sucked him right in; he’s a big history buff anyway.” After many discussions, the couple officially purchased the home in November 2021 with plans of opening the house to the community and its visitors.
Four rooms are currently available for guests, with another in the renovation stage. Although the completed rooms are ready, the couple’s plans for the house are just beginning. “We will be adding more bathrooms, and in a few weeks, one of the rooms will be converted into a commercial kitchen so we can have meetings, parties, and events in the future,” shared Tamala. Staying in the house isn’t your only option to create memories there. She added, “So far, we have had two photography sessions, with more scheduled for December.”
“We love being able to share this beautiful historic home with the community it has been a part of for 200 years. When I first stepped inside this special home, I felt like a warm blanket had been wrapped around me, and that is the same feeling I want to share with all of you!” said Tamala.
They are taking reservations for December and would love to share some sweet old-fashioned Christmas memories with you all. If you have questions or would like to book a stay, please call, message, or email anytime at 270-598-2399 or barssheritagehousebb@gmail.com.
BANK HISTORYBuilt in 1810, the Southern Bank of Kentucky, located on S. Main Street, Russellville, Ky., was robbed by the Jesse James Gang on March 20, 1868, of $9,000 after they shot and slightly wounded bank president, Nimrod Long.
Jesse James was a bank and train robber in the American Old West, best known as the leading member of the James-Younger gang of outlaws.
There is much recorded about this robbery but one story of irony had its beginning back in the 1840s. Nimrod Long and fellow banker, George W. Norton, had become interested in helping to educate a young Logan County preacher. With their financial aid, they had sent this young man to the Baptist College in Georgetown. In 1868, at the close of the Civil War, the preacher’s sons, Jesse, and Frank James had formed a guerrilla band and robbed the bank of their father’s benefactor, Nimrod Long.
Nimrod Long remained in the building until his death on Nov. 1, 1892. Mrs. Mary A. Long, his widow, deeded to the trustees of Bethel College the building and land which became the college library. Several of the Long heirs lived in the house during the time it was a library.
In 1906, the building became the residence of the family of Judge George Solomon Hardy serving as his office when he was the United States Commissioner here.
In the 1940s, the banking room housed the Logan County Library which remained there for about 20 years. Several private owners have lived in the old bank throughout the years. The original safe is still intact.
