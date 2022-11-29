It’s unusual for long-held ideas to happen in the reverse order, but a couple new to Logan County has done just that — they sold the farm to buy the bank.

Wayne and Tamala Seeley last owned a 25-acre farm outside of Clarksville but are the new owners of our community’s beloved “Old Bank.” You know the one — it gets robbed every October, and hundreds stand around and watch it happen and then let the bad guys run out of town on horseback only to return the next year like clockwork.

