SCKDTF Makes Public Aware of Purple Fentanyl

The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force is sending out a public service announcement concerning Fentanyl and Methamphetamine dealers who are using I-65 and backroads from Nashville, Tenn. across Sumner and Robertson counties into Franklin, Ky. transporting a Fentanyl/methamphetamine combination that is purple in color. Several individuals from Tennessee and Kentucky have recently been indicted in Franklin, Ky. for engaging in organized crime and trafficking:
Shelby Simmons, 37, of Franklin, Ky. was selling the purple Fentanyl as well as methamphetamine. Agents identified several other individuals that were involved in trafficking and importing Fentanyl into Simpson County. The individuals were identified as Jonathan Vaughn, 32, of Franklin; Halbert Warden, 51, of Franklin; Gary Denning, 67, of Franklin; Pamela Sanabria, 63, of Westmoreland, Tenn., and Lloyd Fields, 36, of Russellville.
“Agencies across Tennessee have contacted South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force reporting they have seen this purple Fentanyl in their areas,” said Jacky Hunt, Director of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force. “This substance is very dangerous. If anyone comes across a substance like this, please call your local law enforcement agency and report it. Individuals are also pressing Fentanyl into a pill form to look like pain killers and anxiety medications.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.