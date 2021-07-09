Mighty Kicks Southern KY coming to Auburn

Mighty Kicks Auburn Camp is coming soon and they are so excited for camp in Auburn in just a couple of weeks.
The camp will be held July 14-17 for ages 3-12 and will cost $70.
“Our unique Mobile Program is designed to build motor skills, life skills, self-confidence, and basic soccer techniques. Our proven methods and age-appropriate curriculum enhance each child’s learning experience while leaving a lasting impression. Our program is an introductory soccer and life skills program. We partner with daycare centers, preschools, and elementary schools to offer in-school and after-school programs.”
Mighty Kicks Southern KY serves the following Kentucky counties: Warren, Barren, Edmonson, Butler, Simpson, Allen, Logan, Todd, and Christian.
Register online at skysoccer.org for a week of soccer fun. Email zsalchli@skysoccer.org with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.