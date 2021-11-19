On Nov. 5, 2021, at approximately 11:58 a.m., a female came to the Elkton Police Department to report that she had been abused by her husband.
The investigation found that on Nov. 4, 2021, 23-year-old Jordan Hughes had choked his wife after a verbal argument in their home. The victim was finally able to leave the residence the next day while Hughes slept to report the incident. Later that day, Officer Jakop Smith and Chief Robert Toombs arrested Hughes at his residence. Hughes was also served with an Emergency Protection Order.
Hughes was charged with strangulation 1st degree, unlawful imprisonment 1st degree, and assault 4th degree (domestic violence).
On Nov. 12th, 2021, Officer Smith received information that Hughes had been contacting his wife from the Todd County Detention Center. On Nov. 13, 2021, after an investigation, Hughes was additionally charged with 72 counts of violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, stalking 1st degree, and intimidating a participant in the legal process.
Hughes remains lodged in the Todd County Detention Center and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 15 in Todd County District Court. Officer Smith is investigating the incident.
