Market Days in Adairville will be kicking off in April every week for those who want to set up and sell their goods. These special days offer a unique platform for those who buy and sell throughout the summer.
Each Wednesday and Saturday the square in Adairville will be a place to offer numerous items from homemade baked goods, jams and jellies to quilts, antique furniture, tools, clothing, jewelry, and more.
Market Days will begin April 14 and will hopefully be even bigger and better than the year before.
In the past, a mixture of handcrafted, vintage, yard, and estate sale items were featured as well.
“This is something that not only supplies a place for locals to show and sell their products but a place for locals and visitors as well to come and purchase items they may like,” said Adairville Mayor Donna Blake.
Blake said the event is held to try and get people involved.
“This is a community event put on by the community. We have a great little town and we would love for you to visit us,” said Blake.
If you would like to participate in this event as a vendor, you can contact Adairville City Hall at 270-539-6731. It only costs a vendor $10 for all season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.