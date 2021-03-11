Paul Banks was named this week to succeed Ken Perdue as plant manager of Logan Aluminum following his retirement, according to a news release from Novelis Inc.
Novelis also announced Tom Lilienthal as the new plant manager of its newest automotive aluminum sheet manufacturing facility in Guthrie. Prior to being named plant manager at Logan, Banks had been the manager of the Guthrie facility. Logan Aluminum is jointly owned by Tri-Arrows Aluminum and Novelis.
Lilienthal brings with him 15 years of experience in the aluminum industry, including several leadership roles in operations and supply chain at Novelis’ largest wholly owned facility in Oswego, New York. He holds a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management from Clarkson University and an MBA from Le Moyne College. He will relocate to Guthrie from central New York.
“Tom has a well-rounded and extensive understanding of our business and the aluminum industry, which will be a tremendous addition to the Guthrie team and community,” said Ganesh Panneer, Vice President, Operations, Novelis North America. “His commitment to safety and innovation as well as his focus on serving customers will be critical to the success of this new facility.”
Banks, a former Logan Aluminum employee, became the Plant Manager of the Guthrie greenfield site in May 2018 to oversee construction and development. With more than 30 years of experience in the aluminum rolling industry, he will return to Logan Aluminum to head its operational units.
“We are very pleased to welcome Paul back to Logan, as he has always demonstrated a commitment to safety, operational excellence, and our people,” said Mike Buckentin, president of Logan Aluminum. “Paul knows both of our owners well, and we have great confidence in his ability to help lead the joint venture through a time of continued growth and expansion in the aluminum industry. Ken has been instrumental in Logan’s success throughout his career and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Perdue’s retirement comes after over 26 years of service at Logan Aluminum, where he served in leadership positions in several operational units. He has served as plant manager since 2012.
Novelis’ automotive aluminum finishing plant in Guthrie, Kentucky is its newest facility in North America, ramping up to be fully operational in 2021. Guthrie features pretreatment and heat treatment finishing lines that prepare aluminum for use in vehicle parts such as body-in-white, hoods, doors, lift gates and fenders. The facility shipped its first customer coil in December 2020.
About Logan AluminumLogan Aluminum, a joint venture between Tri-Arrows Aluminum Company and Novelis Corporation, was founded in early 1985 in Russellville, Kentucky. The company’s 1,400 team members employ a team-based work system and the latest technology to make Logan a leading manufacturer of flat rolled aluminum sheet for the automotive and beverage industry, supplying can sheet for approximately 45% of North America’s beverage can market. For more information, visit logan-aluminum.com.
About NovelisNovelis Inc. is driven by its purpose to shape a sustainable world together. As a global leader in innovative products and services and the world’s largest recycler of aluminum, we partner with customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries to deliver solutions that maximize the benefits of lightweight aluminum throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit novelis.com.
