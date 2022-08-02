The Greenville Tourism Commission is proud to announce international performer, Darryl Van Leer will be presenting A Tribute to Rock & Roll and Soul on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in historic downtown Greenville.
Mr. Van Leer, a Kentucky native, has been captivating audiences for over two decades with his high-energy performances. You can expect music from such icons as Ray Charles, Elton John, and Little Richard to be brought to the stage. You will not be disappointed in this Las Vegas-styled show!
“We could not be more excited to have Darryl Van Leer come to Greenville. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes!” says Amy Gardner, Greenville Tourism Commission Director
Admission to this concert is FREE! The event is something everyone is sure to enjoy. Darryl Van Leer is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. CST on Veterans Plaza on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Greenville Tourism Commission asks that you do not bring lawn chairs prior to 6 p.m., as the streets will remain open for this event.
Sabrina Slinker-Scott, Chairman of Greenville Tourism Commission, says “Greenville Tourism Commission feels it is important to our community to offer a variety of musical genres. Darryl Van Leer is going to set the stage ablaze with his musical talent!”
For more information about Darryl Van Leer, A Tribute to Rock & Roll and Soul, in downtown Greenville, visit The Greenville Tourism Commission Facebook page or www.tourgreenville.com.
Greenville is located in Western Kentucky and is the Muhlenberg County seat. Rich in history and centered around a downtown square, Greenville is home to more than 4,000 people. Residents and visitors enjoy the small-town atmosphere and welcoming community events. Home to eateries, shops, a community theater, and beautiful parks, there is always something to enjoy in Greenville.
