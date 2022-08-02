The Greenville Tourism Commission is proud to announce international performer, Darryl Van Leer will be presenting A Tribute to Rock & Roll and Soul on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in historic downtown Greenville.

Mr. Van Leer, a Kentucky native, has been captivating audiences for over two decades with his high-energy performances. You can expect music from such icons as Ray Charles, Elton John, and Little Richard to be brought to the stage. You will not be disappointed in this Las Vegas-styled show!

