Most of Kentucky’s rural counties and some of its metropolitan areas have too few primary-care doctors and they are leaving faster than they can be replaced, Sarah Ladd reports for the Louisville Courier Journal. All told, 94% of the counties in a state with poor health outcomes don’t have enough doctors.

“Experts say primary-care doctors can help people get ahead of health problems before they turn into emergencies, and the shortage is exacerbating problems in a state that already ranks high in the nation for diabetes deaths, heart disease, obesity and cancer, among other things,” Ladd reports.

