On Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at 3:24 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to an alarm call at 135 S. Main Street in Adairville.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputy Quintin Wright observed the front glass door to the Adairville Market had been broken out. Glass was laying on the sidewalk, as well as inside the store. Deputy Wright and Russellville Police Officer Jordan Kennedy cleared the business to confirm no one was inside. The building was clear. Deputy Wright began to investigate the burglary.

