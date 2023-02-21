On Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at 3:24 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to an alarm call at 135 S. Main Street in Adairville.
Upon arrival at the scene, deputy Quintin Wright observed the front glass door to the Adairville Market had been broken out. Glass was laying on the sidewalk, as well as inside the store. Deputy Wright and Russellville Police Officer Jordan Kennedy cleared the business to confirm no one was inside. The building was clear. Deputy Wright began to investigate the burglary.
Deputy Wright had worked on another burglary on Dec. 22, 2022, and solved it. The incident involved three juveniles. Deputy Wright contacted the mother of the juveniles and learned they had once again broken into the Adairville Market, stealing alcohol and vape pens. Deputy Wright responded to the juvenile’s home and arrested all three.
Deputy Luke Whitaker also worked a burglary at the Adairville Market on Dec. 24, 2022, that involved three juveniles.
The three juveniles were taken to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree; TBUT or DISP from Building $500<$100; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, and Person, 18 or Younger to Possess Alcohol. The juveniles were also charged with offenses similar to these offenses on the other two burglaries.
All of the stolen property was returned to the Adairville Market.
(0) comments
