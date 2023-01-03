January is National Celebrate Life month. In honor of that, and if you find yourself with a newborn infant — an infant who is medically determined to be less than 30 days old — and in a position of making a difficult decision, know there are answers and safe options. Options include anonymously and safely surrendering your child.
Kentucky Revised Statues (KRS) 405.075, called the Rep. Thomas J. Burch Safe Infants Act passed in 2021, allows for parents, who express no intention to return for the child, to anonymously surrender their newborn with an emergency provider, police, or fire station, hospital, or participating place of worship — no questions asked — without being pursued or considered to have abandoned or endangered their child (as explained in KRS Chapters 508 and 530). If the infant is placed in a newborn safety device, such as the Safe Haven Baby Box, the parents have more anonymity, if desired. A device that is now within a safe distance for Logan Countians to access.
Bowling Green Fire Department Station 7, located at 385 Lovers Lane, recently installed a Safe Haven Baby Box. It’s the 15th of its kind in Kentucky.
The Safe Haven Box is climate controlled so infants won’t freeze or be in danger of heat exposure when left in extreme temperatures. When the door is opened, a silent alarm sounds notifying firefighters of a surrender in progress. Once the baby is safely in the medical bassinet and the door is securely closed, the baby can only be retrieved from inside the building. Within five minutes, the infant is attended to. They are then medically examined and finally placed for adoption.
Melanie Manley, director of Life Choice Pregnancy Center, said, “I think it’s amazing that Bowling Green has the Safe Haven Baby Box. It’s an amazing way to help our communities.” She continued, “For someone in distress, it’s a great solution for them when they are in a crisis. I wish all communities had them.”
“I think it’s a wise thing to do,” said Scot Celsor, Russellville City Fire Chief. He added, “I think it’s a good solution for anyone who may need it.”
Although Logan County does not have a Safe Haven Baby Box at this time, Russellville City Fire Department is the only fire department staffed around the clock in the county that could possibly be a Safe Haven site.
Monica Kelsey founded Safe Haven Baby Boxes after serving eight years for the United States in the armed forces, then as a firefighter and medic. Having been abandoned as an infant, her hope is that the Safe Haven Boxes will help end baby abandonment in this country.
