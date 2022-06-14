Silicon Ranch (Russellville Solar) is bringing a solar farm to southern Logan County. Several property owners have leased their land to be used for the project, which will be over 1,000 acres. There will be a public hearing on the project on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Public Library, 225 Armory Drive, Russellville, KY. The meeting is open to the public.
— Staff report
