Benton named Kentucky Class A Sate Football Coach of the Year

Russellville High School Football Coach Mikie Benton has been named Kentucky Class A State Football Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. The KFCA made the announcement on Friday announced according to a vote of its membership.
The KFCA was formed in 1994 to promote the sport of football in Kentucky. The purpose of the group is to honor coaches and players for their hard work and dedication.
Benton led the Russellville Panthers to a 12-2 season, ending at the 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals against Pikeville. Although his team came in runner-up in the finals, they are anything but second having taken the school on its first trip to the state championship game in 31 years.
“It’s surreal,” said Benton. “That’s the best way I can describe it. To have other coaches in 1A feel the need the vote for me, is humbling for sure. Just opens my eyes that people really do pay attention to what is going on. In my mind, no one is seeing what is taking place in ‘little ole’ Russellville. This lets me know that we are back on the map and people are taking notice.”
Benton shared his honor with his staff saying, “Pete Ries, Daniel Elliott, Carlos Quarles, Christian Mullins, and Jeryn Lee are the reason for this award. The work we all put in to be on one accord is amazing. And I appreciate each and every one of them. I don’t receive this without them.”
