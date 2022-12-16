Logan County Public Library Events
Crafts & Chats
Dec. 22, 29 at 12 p.m., Russellville Branch
Join us for a couple of hours of conversation and support over whatever you are making. Bring your project and chat with us!
Game Night
Dec. 22, 29 at 6 p.m., Online
(Private group, ask to join)
Weekly game nights are over on the Logan Speculative Fiction Group!
Movie Night
Dec. 10, 17, 23, 30 at 9 p.m., Online
Join the Logan Speculative Fiction Group for weekly movie nights. This program will run through Kanopy, so make sure you have an account beforehand!
Teen Hangout
Dec. 17 at 11 a.m., Russellville Branch
Bring your friends and hang out at the library. Small activities will be available.
storytime: Merry Christmas
Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., Russellville Branch
Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
After-school storytime: Merry Christmas
Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., Russellville Branch
Join us for with stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
Board Meeting
Dec. 19 at 5 p.m., Russellville Branch
Open to the public.
Quilling Class
Dec. 19 at 11 a.m., Russellville Branch
Another small twirled paper lesson! Make a little holiday-themed paper craft for the last quilling class of the year!
Auburn Storytime: Merry Christmas From Santa
Dec. 21 at 10 a.m., Auburn Branch
Christmas is just around the corner, so it’s time to meet Santa at the Library! Auburn only this year, drop-ins are welcome, he’ll be with us from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Closed for ChristmasAll branches will be closed from Dec. 23-26. No items will be due.
Book & Movie Discussion
Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. Online
What media have you enjoyed this month? Share it with us! Join the Logan County Speculative Fiction Facebook page to join the discussion and maybe you’ll find your new favorite book or movie.
Closed for New Years
All branches will be closed from Dec. 30-Jan. 2. No items will be due.
