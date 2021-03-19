The Logan County Grand Jury convened on March 12, 2021, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Stephen Eugene Baskerville — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine, 1st Offense.
Christopher Edward Burchett — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine, 3rd of Greater Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Roger Canler — Improper Equipment; No Tail Lamps; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, > 2 grams Methamphetamine, 1st Offense; Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine, 2nd Offense; Drug Paraphernalia — Deliver/Manufacture; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Joshua M. Dearing — Disregarding Stop Sign; Reckless Driving; Possession of Marijuana; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine, 1st Offense; Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Stalking, 2nd Degree; No/Expired Registration Plates.
Billy R. Driskill — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine, 2nd Offense; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Billy R. Driskill — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine, 2nd Offense; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Receiving Stolen Property, Under $500.
Dillion L. Forgy — Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree.
Dillion Luke Forgy — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine, 2nd Offense; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Phillip C. Fox — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine, 1st Offense; Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Phillip Cody Fox — Assault, 3rd Degree, Inmate Assault on Corrections Employee; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Obstructing Governmental Operations.
Phillip C. Fox — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine, 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance, Prescription Not in Original Container, 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Christopher J. Goodwin — No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Operating a Motor Vehicle With Expired Operator’s License; Failure to Register Transfer; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, > 2 grams Methamphetamine, 1st Offense; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield.
Dalemetrius K. Hampton — Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Menacing; Receiving Stolen Property, Firearm; Fleeing or Evading Police, On Foot, 2nd Degree.
Misty Hyams — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000; Receiving Stolen Property, Over $10,000.
Misty N. Hyams — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine, 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Mary Heather Justice — No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 2nd or Greater Offense; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Operating a Motor Vehicle With Expired Operator’s License; Possession of Marijuana; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine, 3rd or Greater Offense.
Caleb O. Kennedy — Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine, 2nd Offense; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; Promoting Contraband, 2nd Degree.
Martize Oneal Leavell — Speeding 9 MPH Over Limit; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, On Foot; Possession of Controlled Substance/Drug Unspecified, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Firearm Enhanced; Reckless Driving; No Operator’s/Moped License; Failure to Wear Seatbelts; Failure to/or Improper Signal; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Violation of a Foreign EPO/DVO; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Dawn Lee Lewis — Possess/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor (26 Counts).
Joshua Brandon Lewis — Distribution of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by Minor, 1st Offense; Possess/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor (20 Counts).
Dwight D. Markham — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Methamphetamine, 3rd of Greater Offense; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Receiving Stolen Property, Under $500.
Clifton A. Parker — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, > 2 grams Methamphetamine, 1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance/Drug Unspecified, 3rd Degree; Possession Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Careless Driving; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License; Persistent Felony Offense, 1st Degree.
David A. Parsons — Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Reckless Driving; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
David Parsons — Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic, 3rd or Greater Within 5 Years; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Jerry Wayne Thomas — Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.
Rodney S. Young — Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, On Foot; Assault, 3rd Degree — Police/Probation Officer; Assault, 3rd Degree — Police/Probation Officer; Assault, 3rd Degree — Police/Probation Officer; Resisting Arrest; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Note:
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
