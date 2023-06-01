Litter abatement crews are back out in Logan County picking up roadside litter. This program came to a screeching halt last year due to a lack of state inmates available and staff to monitor them.
According to Nathan Cockrill, Logan County Solid Waste Coordinator, the jail has been able to get more state inmates in and hire a new part-time deputy to work on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with the idea that the jail will get this crew up to full-time or even possibly having a second crew in the coming weeks.
Litter has been piling up on the sides of the roads for some time. During COVID, the program stopped as well.
In the fall of 2022, Affordable Lawn Care was awarded the bid to clean up litter off of the county’s roads, however, the company backed out so the county decided to continue to use non-profit and school groups as well as those given community service.
“I am very excited to get the litter crew going again,” said Cockrill. “They will be working on some of Logan County’s busiest roads, and as summer gets going and people visit us on these roads, we are better able to show what a beautiful county we have and not be blemished by junk and trash. Picking up litter also keeps the environment cleaner and keeps the trash from ending up in animals or the groundwater. I look forward to helping the crew in every way I can to make this difference.”
