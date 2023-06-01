RUSNWS-06-01-23 LITTER ABATEMENT

A litter abatement crew from the Logan County Detention Center began picking up roadside litter in the community once again.

 PHOTO BY CHRIS COOPER

Litter abatement crews are back out in Logan County picking up roadside litter. This program came to a screeching halt last year due to a lack of state inmates available and staff to monitor them.

According to Nathan Cockrill, Logan County Solid Waste Coordinator, the jail has been able to get more state inmates in and hire a new part-time deputy to work on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with the idea that the jail will get this crew up to full-time or even possibly having a second crew in the coming weeks.

