Dr. Nancy Dawson, an independent historian and fiber artist who now calls Russellville, Ky. home, said, “This is not a celebration; it’s a remembrance of lives lost.” Her comments came as she welcomed guests to the opening of the recently updated lynching exhibit in the Cooksey House in Russellville recently, one of the SEEK Museum’s properties.

The SEEK Museums are comprised of six historic buildings that have been restored to tell the unique and buried stories beginning with the arrival of Revolutionary War Major Richard Bibb and the people enslaved by him in Russellville, Ky. Bibb eventually emancipated nearly 100 enslaved people, and the museums tell the stories of their struggles for equality and justice over the last two centuries.

