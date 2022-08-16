Dr. Nancy Dawson, an independent historian and fiber artist who now calls Russellville, Ky. home, said, “This is not a celebration; it’s a remembrance of lives lost.” Her comments came as she welcomed guests to the opening of the recently updated lynching exhibit in the Cooksey House in Russellville recently, one of the SEEK Museum’s properties.
The SEEK Museums are comprised of six historic buildings that have been restored to tell the unique and buried stories beginning with the arrival of Revolutionary War Major Richard Bibb and the people enslaved by him in Russellville, Ky. Bibb eventually emancipated nearly 100 enslaved people, and the museums tell the stories of their struggles for equality and justice over the last two centuries.
According to Joe Gran Clark, chairman of the museum’s board, this exhibit opened in 2008 and is the first of its kind in the south. Local civil rights activist, Charles Neblett, said, “This is a great day. It’s great for the people who came to see and learn the history of this tragedy.” A collective goal for the exhibit, and a new documentary, is to start the conversation about what happened and how everyone can heal moving forward.
“I think we’re at a time where there are so many good things getting to a finalization point with the museum that I hope will lead to other opportunities, and the documentary is one of those things,” said Clark. He continued, “It’s going to let people statewide, and hopefully nationwide, know there is a SEEK Museum. Hopefully, it will open their eyes to a history they may have never thought about, tried to examine, or understood.”
Madison Rippy, SEEK Museum’s new Educational Coordinator, said, “The exhibit and documentary are encouraging to me because it shows that this museum won’t shy away from the fact of race and racial violence like other museums will. I can turn this into great educational content, especially for higher grades, to help students see that this is their history, that this history has to be reckoned with and needs to be recognized. It’s great that the museum is the one trailblazing this and being so interconnected with the community while they do it, rather than someone telling them to do this.”
The original exhibit fulfilled a promise Michael Morrow, director of the SEEK Museum, made to Miss Mattie Bell Moorman. “Miss Mattie Bell told me, ‘I’ll give you this information, but you’ve got to promise me you’ll share the truth about what happened to those men,’ ” said Morrow. The updated exhibit includes artwork by Alice Gatewood Wardell, artist and Executive Director of the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission, who said, “It’s been an honor to be a part of this project. The stories told by Michael inspired the paintings. Listening to him gave me the vision to know what stood out most vividly in my mind as an artist.” The five pieces of artwork depict critical moments in the story.
“You can’t change the world by changing someone’s mind. You must change their heart first, then you might change the world,” said Morrow addressing the group gathered at Bank Street African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church after unveiling the exhibit. The gathering was one night after the 112th anniversary of one of Logan County’s darkest days.
The group gathered at the church on the same evening for the exclusive premiere of a new documentary called “By Parties Unknown.” Members of the group are descendants and other family members of four men — John Boyer, John Jones, Virgil Jones, and Joseph Riley — lynched on Aug. 1st, 1908, in Russellville. Their deaths came after a disagreement between Rufus Browder, a day laborer, and James Cunningham, a land overseer, escalated to both men shooting at each other. In the end, Cunningham died from his wounds, and Browder was left wounded but alive. Descendants of Browder and Cunningham were also in attendance for the documentary’s premiere.
Josh Niedwick, producer and director of the project, explained, “The original plan was to follow the process of a community claiming their copy of a memorial available from the Equal Justice Initiative’s (EJI) National Memorial for Peace and Justice; located in Montgomery, Ala.” EJI’s community collaboration memorializes documented racial violence victims and fosters meaningful dialogue about race and justice. Niedwick continued, “When we approached Mr. Morrow about doing this project, he said, ‘To understand that, you have to understand what happened to Rufus Browder.’ But we’d never heard his name before and had no idea who Rufus was.”
EJI researchers identified 800 U.S. counties with known lynchings. Then, as part of the national monument plan, EJI commissioned a pair of steel monuments for each. Half of each monument pair, inscribed with victims’ names, is part of the National Memorial. The other is part of the Community Remembrance Project and is available for each county to claim for constructing a local memorial to the victims. John Boyer’s great-nephew, Ivan Boyer Hill, hopes Logan County will do what is necessary to claim their copy of the monument.
Another aspect of EJI’s project is the Community Soil Collection Project, which features jars of soil from lynching sites and displays the victims’ names for each location. There is usually a ceremony when the soil sample is collected. However, Logan County’s soil samples — 14 in all — were collected with little fanfare. You can visit www.eji.org or search your internet browser for the phrase “Equal Justice Initiative” for additional information.
“I hope we are reaching a point where this history is going to be shared more and more, and people are going to be educated,” said Clark, who added, “Race is a shared history. It didn’t just happen to people with darker skin, it involved people with lighter skin, and that history needs to be understood, talked about, and learned from. Then maybe people will find their minds, and as Michael says, you’ll find their hearts.” Admitting to the challenge of understanding, Clark continued, “I know it’s an unbelievably hard subject to deal with, and some are dealing with it on a personal level I can’t relate to.”
Rippy shared that when asked about the crowd, “This gives me a lot of hope, and it affects me emotionally. I don’t have a connection to an event like this because I am white and not from this area. It gives me hope that we’re doing right by the community for so many family members to be present tonight. I’m proud of this museum and the community because a community is what lifts a museum and makes a museum important.”
After viewing the documentary, Greg Glass, a great-grandson of John Jones and current Elkton resident, shared, “There is so little that we knew of my father’s side of the family. We knew about a connection to the Jones family here but didn’t know about this event until Mr. Morrow contacted us.” He admits this event weighed heavily on the limited knowledge passed through his paternal family. Glass added, “After watching this and knowing my dad’s demeanor about certain situations, I feel like I understand him more.” He remains hopeful that the documentary will have a lasting positive impact. “This film is the first step; other similar situations across the country don’t have a voice. Hopefully, this will inspire others to dig a little deeper into their family history and give voices to their families as well,” he added.
“What I hope this exhibit and this documentary does is tell people the truth — that these people were hanged and murdered to scare black people. They were made examples of, and that’s the truth,” said Morrow. He added, “People have been scared to talk about what happened because what they’ve heard or been told is a lie.”
WKU PBS stations plan to air the 90-minute documentary on WKYU Channel 24 on Sept. 1, 2022, at 8 p.m. and on the 2nd at 9 p.m. Other dates will follow. Check local listings for the PBS station in your area or your provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.