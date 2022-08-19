Logan County’s Mule Jam 2022 was a success! The event, sponsored by Haley Auctions and Realty, was held on the weekend of Aug. 12 at the Logan County Extension Office.

“Mule Jam 2022 was a tremendous success,” said Tim Haley of Haley Auctions and Realty. “It not only met but exceeded our expectations, with buyers from at least six different states, including, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, and Colorado. We were extremely pleased with the outcome of this event and are looking forward to an even bigger Mule Jam in 2023. We would like to personally thank everyone who played a part in making this event a day to remember and hope you will join us again next year.”

