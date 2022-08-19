Logan County’s Mule Jam 2022 was a success! The event, sponsored by Haley Auctions and Realty, was held on the weekend of Aug. 12 at the Logan County Extension Office.
“Mule Jam 2022 was a tremendous success,” said Tim Haley of Haley Auctions and Realty. “It not only met but exceeded our expectations, with buyers from at least six different states, including, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, and Colorado. We were extremely pleased with the outcome of this event and are looking forward to an even bigger Mule Jam in 2023. We would like to personally thank everyone who played a part in making this event a day to remember and hope you will join us again next year.”
This family-fun event featured daily activities including a kiddie train, wagon rides, speakers, mule demonstrations, bluegrass music, and much more. From log loading and log snigging/driving obstacles to ground prep with disk and plow and thrasher and manure spreading, the Jam was enjoyed by many.
“Mule Jam 2022 took a lot of preparation, dedication, and hard work but it was very rewarding to see the community come out and enjoy the event,” said Will Gregory, auctioneer for Haley Auctions and Realty. “Rather you were here for the ‘mule-powered’ demonstrations, the good food and bluegrass music, or the auction, we hope you had a great time.”
Gregory said his favorite part was driving the barrel train for the kids and no doubt it was the children’s favorite part too.
“The Mule Jam Committee would like to say thank you to all those that helped us pull this off, and we send a special thank you to our friends Lonnie Epley and Lee Ann Martin at the Logan County Ag Expo for being so great to work with and for allowing us to use the ag facility for our event. The 2023 Mule Jamboree planning has already started and we wish to make it bigger and better, and ask that you to come to join us again next year,” added Gregory.
