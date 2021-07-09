The Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a multiple vehicle accident at the intersection of US 68/80 and Dennis Corinth Road on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Through investigation, and an eye witness account, a 2003 Toyota 4 Runner, driven by Justin Forgy, 33, of Logan County, ran the stop sign at the intersection, pulling directly into the path of a 2002 Chevy Tahoe driven by Mason Langley, 20, of Lewisburg, who was traveling eastbound on US 68/80. Both vehicles final resting point was in the westbound lane.
Forgy was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by mechanical means with serious life-threatening injuries. He was life flighted from the scene to Skyline Hospital. Mason and Michaela Langley, 20, of Lewisburg, were treated at the scene and released.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by Logan County EMS, Air Evac, and the Auburn Fire Department.
