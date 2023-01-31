On Jan. 26, 2023, Gov. Andy Beshear announced further growth in the state’s EV industry as LioChem e-Materials LLC, a subsidiary of Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd, will locate a new facility in Simpson County with a $104.4 million investment creating 141 quality jobs for local Kentuckians to support electric vehicle battery production.

“Kentucky has made incredible strides developing our electric vehicle industry during the past few years,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are committed to making Kentucky an attractive location for companies making EVs, batteries, and the supply chain around this fast-growing sector. I want to thank the leaders at LioChem for believing in Kentucky and our incredible workforce. I look forward to watching the company’s success and its contribution to making Kentucky a national leader in EVs.”

