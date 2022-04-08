Organizers have begun planning for this year’s Trigg County Country Ham Festival, slated for Oct. 14-15 in downtown Cadiz.
The festival’s carnival and rides will take place on Oct. 13, and on that Sunday following the event, on Oct. 16.
The annual festival typically takes place on the second weekend of the month, and the Ham Festival Committee met on March 29 at Cadiz City Hall to discuss its offerings.
Among the suggestions to come from the meeting was the possibility of returning one feature, a petting zoo, to West Cadiz Park.
Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson said two young girls who operate a venture called Two Sisters have provided a quote of $3,000 to provide a zoo for both days of the festival.
“They do a good job,” Johnson noted.
“They’re very hands-on. They know everything. Any question you’re going to ask these kids about any animal, they’re just going to be able to spout it back off to everybody.”
Johnson said Two Sisters is from Pembroke.
She also broached the possibility to the committee of a scaled-down concert in 2022, with only two acts and only on Saturday night.
Johnson said organizers had previously discussed having only the single concert.
“So that’s something to look at, if you all want to try to do the concert in the park again or if you just want to keep something up here on the Renaissance Stage,” she noted.
She said having only one concert will keep people uptown most of the day and evening.
The Jimmy Church Band expressed an interest in returning to the festival, according to Johnson, who noted that the group did a pretty good job and is relatively inexpensive.
Among other things, Johnson brought up a suggestion from Alan Watts of WKDZ Radio to have a demonstration on how to cook a country ham and cure it during the festival.
Committee member Sarah Elliott suggested 4-H youth could conduct the demonstration.
The committee also discussed pre-orders for festival T-shirts, which were a popular offering at the 2021 festival and sold fairly quickly.
“This (past) year I feel like we had a lot of people who were interested in getting additional shirts, whereas other years we can’t even sell them,” committee member Lucy Kyler said. “We were sold out by Friday afternoon.”
Committee member Heather Reddick will be developing designs for the 2022 T-shirts.
Johnson said festival organizers are hoping that Pennyrile Allied Community Services can provide shuttle buses for this year’s festival.
PACS was unable to do so last year.
She said the committee has received half of a $20,000 donation for entertainment from the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist Commission.
The city clerk also introduced Ryan Clark, the new Renaissance on Main director who she said will handle the meetings of the Ham Festival Committee in the future.
The group’s next meeting will be June 1.
