On July 18, 2022, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state lawmakers, educators, and advocates in the Capitol Rotunda to ceremonially sign six bills that expand access to education in the commonwealth.

The bills add post-secondary pathways for high school students in alternative schools; address teacher shortages; support early literacy education; support due process for university students; speed up the process for school district construction projects; and expand Kentucky children’s access to books.

