Long-awaited playground equipment has finally been delivered and set up at the City-County Park in Russellville. The equipment was ordered on the first of the year, however, delays in delivery occurred due to the company’s set-up crews not being able to begin the installation. This pushed the date to summer and then fall.
The equipment consists of several pieces including two seperate jungle gyms (one for bigger kids and one for smaller ones), two slides, a merry-go-round, a climbing dome, and swings. There is also a sharp blue rubber material on the ground for cushioning throughout the area. The new equipment is generalized in one area to aid parents who may have different-aged children playing at the same time.
“This will help parents when bringing their children to the park having the equipment in one area for all ages,” said Jenn Siebold of the Russellville Parks and Recreation Department.
The park has three playground areas. The larger one is at the entrance with a smaller fenced-in area to the side. There is one down by the softball fields in the lower part of the park as well. The equipment that was replaced was at least two decades old.
Hampton Park, located on E. 7th Street in the center of Russellville is due to receive new playground equipment as well. Both park’s equipment was ordered at the same time. Hampton Park will receive new swings, slides, a merry-go-round, a climbing dome, and a play structure. The playground equipment currently at Hampton Park is approximately 15 years old.
The total cost for both parks was $203,454.
