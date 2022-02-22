Boyer, Jon a02/15/2022-criminal mischief 3rd degree-disorderly conduct, 2nd degree-tbut or disp all others
Brewster, Andre-02/15/2022-fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)-criminal mischief, 1st degree-wanton endangerment-1st degree-receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000
Brown, Nathaniel A.-02/15/2022-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (< 2 gms methamphetamine)
Calloway, Craig Douglas-02/12/2022-failure to appear
Carroll, Antonio L.-02/15/2022-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (< 2 gms fentanyl)
Carroll, Lamar-02/15/2022 -increased hgt, lgth, & wt. limits on designated hwy-wanton endangerment-2nd degree-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st (agg cir)-disregard traffic regulation — 1st offense-viol part 392 fed safety reg — driving of motor vehicle-viol part 395 fed safety reg — hours of service for drivers
Clayton, Jarrett J.-02/12/2022 -drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine)
Clayton, Timothy-02/10/2022-possession of firearm by convicted felon
Collins, Danielle -02/16/2022-hold for other
Doom, Rachael-02/15/2022-operating vehicle with expired operators license-leaving scene of accident-failure to render aid or assistance-public intoxication-control sub(excludes alcohol)-tbut or disp shoplifting u/$500-tbut or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000-prescription cont sub not proper contain 1st off-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified)-poss cont sub, 3rd degree — drug unspecified
Dotson, Kenneth D.-02/14/2022-failure to appear
Edgin, William M.-02/12/2022-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Freeman, Kyle b.-02/15/2022-fugitive from another state — warrant required
Gardner, Jatarrius J.-02/11/2022-rape 2nd degree-no force
Hampton, Angela M.-02/11/2022-neglect action — ujc
Hardaway, Tracy E.-02/10/2022 -failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Hayes Jr, Steven G.-02/13/2022-public intoxication-control sub (excludes alcohol)
Hunt, Spencer Lee-02/11/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Lashley, Kellisa S.-02/15/2022 -public intoxication-control sub (excludes alcohol)-disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
Lewis, Jason Edwin-02/11/2022-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-traf in marijuana ( > 5 lbs.) 1st off
Miller, Micheal-02/10/2022-theft by deception obs-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified)-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-contraband — 1st degree-bail jumping 1st degree-tampering with physical evidence
Muir, Manquese J.-02/13/2022-failure to appear
Noe, Scott W.-02/15/2022-poss cont sub 1st deg 1st off (drug unspecified)
Pollard, James A.-02/10/2022-theft by unlawful taking- all others $10,000 or more-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-tampering with physical evidence
Posey, Quinton Deshawn-02/10/2022-failure to appear
Powell, James R.-02/16/2022-hold for other
Radford, Elgene D.-02/11/2022-speeding 26 mph or > speed limit-reckless driving-failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 2nd off-failure to produce insurance card-failure to appear-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc .08 (189a.010(1a) — 1st (agg cir)
Seiber, Shealon-02/14/2022-assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
Shrum, Betty G.-02/10/2022-failure to or improper signal-license to be in possession-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense
Terry, Kyle W.-02/15/2022-violation of court order
Watkins, Richard Nelson-02/15/2022-hold for other
Whittaker, Hunter L.-02/11/2022-failure to appear-burglary, 3rd degree-tbut or disp all others $500 or more but u/$10,000
Williams, Danny G.-02/15/2022-probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
