Local attorney Joe Stewart Wheeler entered an Alford plea this week in a court in Elizabethtown. An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

Special Judge Kelly Mark Easton had set a trial date of Wednesday, Dec. 14, for Wheeler who was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on March 25, on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($10,000 or more) a Class C Felony and one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($1,000 or more) a Class D Felony.

