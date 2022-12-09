Local attorney Joe Stewart Wheeler entered an Alford plea this week in a court in Elizabethtown. An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
Special Judge Kelly Mark Easton had set a trial date of Wednesday, Dec. 14, for Wheeler who was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on March 25, on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($10,000 or more) a Class C Felony and one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($1,000 or more) a Class D Felony.
Wheeler’s first charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($10,000 or more) a Class C Felony (5-10 years) was amended to match his second charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($1,000 or more) a Class D Felony (1-5 years). Both are to run concurrently for a sentence of 5 years. Both were probated.
According to the plea of guilt, Wheeler, acting as a trustee, removed funds from client’s trust funds and deposited those proceeds into his own escrow account to benefit himself and/or another not entitled to such funds or benefit.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between July 17, 2019, in Logan County, Wheeler committed the offense of theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000) when he took $14,000 from the Trust of Margie Gibbs, with the intent to benefit himself or another not entitled thereto.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between July 24, 2019, in Logan County, Wheeler committed the offense of theft by unlawful taking ($1,000 or more but less than $10,000) when he took $6,000 from the Trust of Margie Gibbs, with the intent to benefit himself or another not entitled thereto.
On Thursday, March 24, the Supreme Court of Kentucky temporarily suspended Wheeler from practicing law in the Commonwealth. This action came after an investigation by the Inquiry Commission alleging there is probable cause to believe Wheeler has been misappropriating client funds for personal use. The order, signed by Chief Justice John D. Minton, said Wheeler had responded to the petition, even conceding some guilt; but insists he has not maliciously committed any wrongdoing.
A final sentencing date will be scheduled after a pre-sentencing investigation concludes.
