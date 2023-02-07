An apparent threat from one student to another at Logan County High School last week, prompted law enforcement involvement.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made a potential threat towards another student on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
According to Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton, school safety protocols were activated immediately notifying parents and students who attend LCHS of a potential threat.
“The School Resource Officer and sheriff’s office were notified to investigate the threat and conduct an assessment of the situation. At this time the student and parents have been advised the student will not be allowed back on school grounds until the investigation is completed,” said Stratton.
A statement from the school was released Thursday to all LCHS families saying, “We were made aware earlier tonight that a potential threat was made toward an individual student at Logan County High School today. We immediately contacted the Logan County Sheriff’s Department who are now looking into the matter. The parents of both students have been notified. The student who made the threat will NOT be in attendance Friday, Feb. 3rd, as we continue to investigate. We want to assure everyone that safety is our top priority, and law enforcement will be present at LCHS on Friday. Reminder, if students have a safety concern, they can send anonymous tips to the S.T.O.P. Safety Tipline on the school website or at https://safeschools.ky.gov/.”
Sheriff Stratton added, ‘We want everyone to know the students and staff of LCHS is our highest priority and will increase our presence today to ensure everyone’s safety and peace of mind.”
