On Feb. 15, 2022, the Russellville Police Department was conducting a business check at 120 Sam Walton Drive, Walmart. While doing so, it was brought to officers’ attention of a suspicious customer. Management advised they had been watching a female and believed she was attempting to shoplift. An officer made contact with a female and identified her as Rachael Doom.
Doom appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. She was arrested on an active warrant and during the search of her person, illegal substances were located.
Doom is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. She is being charged with public intoxication-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), a prescription controlled substance not in proper container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
