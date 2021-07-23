Walmart Hosts Free Wellness Day Saturday, July 24

Walmart is inviting customers to take control of their health at Walmart Wellness Day, a free event on Saturday, July 24, where they can get health screenings and wellness resources at pharmacies statewide, as well as immunizations in one easy location. The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to help customers get back on track with preventive health measures they may have missed over the past year, especially as many families prepare for in-person work and school this fall.
“At least 41% of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”
More than 4,700 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 AM — 2 PM local time on July 24. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by our qualified pharmacy team:
- Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision screenings (select locations)
- Educational health resources and consultations with our trusted pharmacy team
- Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP), and more
- No-cost COVID-19 vaccines
Russellville’s Walmart is participating in wellness day and offering all services listed.
Reports of new COVID-19 cases continue to drop in areas of the country where the majority of the population is fully vaccinated. Unfortunately, in states where vaccination rates are lower, data shows a rise in cases and hospitalizations. Experts are also seeing variants of the virus starting to emerge, including the Delta variant, which appears to be more contagious.
The good news is the CDC reports the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against the current virus variants for those who are fully vaccinated. For those who receive their vaccination at Walmart and Sam’s Club, they can now get a free digital version of their vaccination record. Individuals can print, save on a device or share with third-party apps if they choose.
Walmart pharmacies have been hosting Walmart Wellness Days since 2014 and we’ve administered more than 4.75 million free health screenings for our customers during that time. Our quarterly wellness events shifted to a virtual format during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are excited to be back in person for the first time since January 2020. To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
Walmart Wellness Day is one of many events conducted by Walmart across the country as part of its Mobile Wellness program, which launched in March to expand the company’s Health and Wellness efforts in communities. As part of these events and in addition to the vaccine clinic, the Mobile Wellness program will generate education and awareness of Walmart’s wellness services, in tandem with the program sponsor products from Clorox, Kleenex, and GSK.
About Walmart in Kentucky
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. Across the Commonwealth we serve customers at 101 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery and Walmart.com. We are proud to employ close to 30,000 associates in Kentucky. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $1.4 billion with Kentucky suppliers in fiscal year 2019 and supporting 52,000 supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In fiscal year 2018, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $22.1 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Kentucky. Learn more at corporate.walmart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.