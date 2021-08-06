On Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, the Russellville Police Department responded to shots fired in the Colonial Inn parking lot at 6:48 p.m.
An investigation found that multiple rounds were fired at a vehicle occupied by Kenneth Dickerson, 53, of Adairville.
Dickerson stated in a police report he was sitting in the Colonial Inn parking lot waiting to meet his wife when a car pulled up in front of him. According to Dickerson, Rebecca McCarley, 20, of Olmstead, got out of the car with a “pink” gun in her hand. Dickerson, in an attempt to flee, ran into the vehicle McCarley exited.
According to the police report, McCarley fired two shots striking Dickerson’s vehicle, one being through the windshield. Dickerson then began to chase McCarley with his vehicle when she fired a third round. Dickerson ran over McCarley who was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries. It was later observed through video, Thomethia Jefferson, 35, of Russellville, who was in the vehicle McCarley was in, also fired a round at Dickerson’s vehicle.
Jefferson turned herself into the Russellville Police Department, was arrested, and charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment. A warrant has been issued for McCarley as well as Azora Forgy, 22, of Springfield, Tenn. for attempted murder and wanton endangerment. The investigation is still ongoing.
According to the Russellville Police Department, there has been an ongoing issue between all parties involved.
