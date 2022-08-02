Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton applied for and received acceptance into the Military to Law Enforcement Program (M-2-LE), a new Kentucky Law Enforcement Council initiative that is developing working relationships between all branches of the U.S. Military, the Department of Defense, Kentucky law enforcement, and training academies.
The goal of M-2-LE is two-part. First, to create an effective and efficient means to recruit and train active duty military personnel interested in starting a law enforcement career within Kentucky. Secondly, to incentivize and create financial and expedited hiring benefits for law enforcement and support agencies who choose to hire veterans.
