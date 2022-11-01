Tales From the Game Warden

Jeff Finn with a copy of his new book, “From the Game Warden’s Desk.”

 Denise Shoulders

Choosing a career, for some, means a good deal of soul-searching to select the path genuinely meant for them. For others, their passion for a specific something leaves them no doubt about what they will do until they retire. Now, retired Kentucky Game Warden Jeff Finn fits into the latter category.

Jeff credits his father, Spencer “Sol” Finn, with his love of the great outdoors. “He was a third-generation barn carpenter in Simpson County. He was an avid outdoorsman and knew more about wildlife than anybody I’ve ever known,” said Jeff. Growing up, Jeff spent many years in the woods with his father. “We hunted, fished, trapped — we did it all. He had a great love for the outdoors and transferred that love to me. So, I went the route of game warden as a career,” he Jeff.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.