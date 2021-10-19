For NDL
A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment yesterday charging a Russellville man with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
According to court documents, on or about July 19, 2021, Albert Tyler, 60, of Russellville, Ky., possessed two handguns. At the time he possessed the firearms, Tyler had previously been convicted of multiple felonies in Logan Circuit Court which included a conviction for third-degree burglary and two convictions for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Tyler is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett and ATF Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow made the announcement.
The ATF and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force are investigating the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II of the United States Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office is prosecuting the case.
An indictment is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
