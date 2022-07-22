Tipton honored as Grand Marshal of 2022 Emancipation Celebration Parade

Mrs. Connie Tipton has been named the 2022 Emancipation Celebration Parade Grand Marshal.
Tipton is the wife of the late Coach Matt Tipton. She is the mother of Medina Tipton and Bethany Tipton Childs, and grandmother of Benny.
Retired from the Russellville Independent School System where she taught for 21 years, Tipton took her role as an educator far beyond her classroom. She literally turned her classroom into a field of possibilities. She knew the capability of each and every student. She mastered the way that each student learned and taught them accordingly. This became her signature.
“Mrs. Tipton is being honored because we know the contributions she’s made as an educator, a mentor, an advisor, an encourager, a motivator, and most all of she as a supporter,” said Rochelle Jackson Sydnor, one of the organizers of the annual event. “She loves this community and the people. She bakes for the sick and bereavement families. She privately donates to organizations and causes and never once seeks an ounce of recognition. This year on Aug. 6th, Mrs. Connie Tipton will be celebrated!”
Tipton, along with other numerous hometown heroes, will be featured in the Emancipation parade that will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m. on East 5th Street, Russellville, and ends at Hampton Park.
