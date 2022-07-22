Tipton honored as Grand Marshal of 2022 Emancipation Celebration Parade

Connie Tipton

Mrs. Connie Tipton has been named the 2022 Emancipation Celebration Parade Grand Marshal.

Tipton is the wife of the late Coach Matt Tipton. She is the mother of Medina Tipton and Bethany Tipton Childs, and grandmother of Benny.

