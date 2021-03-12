Jack Crossley was back in court Tuesday after attending the bi-monthly fiscal meetings virtually for the past several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crossley attended in person, he says, because he became fully vaccinated.
You can access the bi-monthly fiscal court meetings by visiting logancountyky.gov. These meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 9 a.m. If you miss it, you can find them on YouTube by typing in Logan County Fiscal Court and the date. The meetings have been closed to the public due to the pandemic, however, if someone wants to address the court or attend a meeting, they need to call the judge’s office at least 24 hours before the meeting they wished to attend so special accommodations could be made.
Each meeting of the fiscal court begins with paying the county bills, road work requests in each district, and elected official and department head reports. There are six districts within the county and each has an elected representative on the court to manage the county’s financial affairs. Presiding over the meetings is Judge Chick. Tyler Davenport serves District One, Jack Crossley serves District Two, Barry Wright serves District Three, Jason Harper serves District Four, Robert Chyle serves District Five, and Thomas Bouldin serves District Six.
During Tuesday’s meeting, it was mentioned two crews are back at it on the roads of Logan County picking up other people’s trash. The Department of Corrections loosened up on allowing inmates to go outside of the jail since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The county’s Litter Abatement program was temporarily halted due to the virus, causing a pileup of unsightly garbage to begin collecting on the right-of-ways.
“As of March 9, the Logan County Detention Center has a total population of 145 inmates, 79 county and 66 state,” reported Jailer Phil Gregory through a memo he sent to the Judge-Executive who read it allowed at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting. “There are only 29 inmates eligible to work. We have two Litter Abatement crews out this morning picking up a year’s worth of trash on the side of the road here in Logan County. We are very glad to be able to this for the community of Logan County once again.”
Judge-Executive Chick said Gregory got a plan approved with the Department of Corrections to allow the inmates to work outside the jail but it did come with strict protocol upon returning to the facility.
“When they (inmates) get back to the jail, they have to take a shower, change their clothes,” Chick said. “There is a little bit to it to make it work and make sure we keep everybody healthy.”
Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockril is very pleased the Litter Abatement program is once again up and running.
“When I got the call from Courtney Kennedy (the jail’s administrative assistant) that the crews were going back out, I was very glad to get that call. It’s been almost exactly a year since being able to get out crews and I appreciate that.”
During road work requests, it was mentioned a section of Julie Anne Road off of U.S. 79 needs to be widened due to a school bus pickup. Also asked about is the graveling of the shoulders on Newtown Road. Places on Mortimer Road are crumbling and in need of repair while Markham Road needs a sign put back up.
The purchase of cruisers for the sheriff’s department will be on hold for a few months according to sheriff Stephen Stratton due to Dodge struggling to get parts for new cars. Stratton said it could be May or June before he is able to buy the cars.
“I’m a little nervous about some of the cars we have with waiting that long but we’ve made it this far,” said the sheriff.
The sheriff’s department staff have completed the new body camera training and it was “really extensive and more in-depth than anticipated, said the sheriff. “The features that we have are really incredible we are really excited about it,” added the sheriff.
Stratton reported Tuesday his office building was experiencing gutter issues. After the last rain, the front gutter collapsed. Complete Gutter Service was hired to replace it. Also, a copper downspout fell off the front of the historic courthouse which will cost $500 to put back up.
Ginger Lawrence reported Derek Wilson of Wilson Communications, a company hired by the county to manage and maintain the county’s multi-site emergency radio system, has been doing work at the Lewisburg and Russellville radio tower sites. “He has gotten licenses for extended power wattage,” said Lawrence who serves as the director for the emergency communications center. Lawrence added she felt that may help the system and is pleased with the work he’s been doing so far.
The court opened bids for the remount of an E-350 Type III Braun Module (ambulance) voting to contract with Select Tech for $77,368.
The court approved the 2nd reading and adoption of Ordinance No. 21-210-02, an amendment to Ordinance no. 04-210-01; An Ordinance amending the Administrative Code of Logan County regarding inventory control and the destruction of surplus property containing protected information. The body also approved the 2nd reading and adoption of Ordinance No. 21-230-03; an amendment to Ordinance no. 04-230; An Ordinance relating to certain amendments to the personnel policies and procedures compensation plan and classification plan adopted on Jan. 11, 2005, creating a new position for Information Technology Director.
A resolution of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) was approved Tuesday allowing for a utility assistance program, that if awarded, could bring in $200,000 community-wide.
The court approved Tuesday the new electrical inspector contracts with James Dossett, Gary Bush, and Terrell Snodgrass.
During post agenda Tuesday, magistrate Jason Harper asked questions about the process for filing an entertainment permit in Logan County.
“What are the proper steps for someone to get an entertainment license?” asked Harper.
Judge Chick responded saying, “You have to come to get an application and file it at the clerk’s office. Then the clerk brings me a copy of the application. A background check is done through the county attorney and then a visit is made to the site. After those steps, a public hearing will be set where the application is either approved or denied. If denied, there is an appealed process.”
