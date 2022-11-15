RUSNWS-11-15-22 KLC Training

KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney presents Auburn City Council Member Peggy Thomas with a Level II Excellence in City Governance award.

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently recognized four Auburn city officials for their achievements in city governance. KLC presented City Clerk Becka Cox, Assistant City Clerk Sarah Moore, and City Council Member Rhonda Sullivan a Level III Master of City Governance award. In addition, KLC presented City Council Member Peggy Thomas with a Level II Excellence in City Governance award.

KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.

