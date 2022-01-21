Five former standout athletes were inducted into the Russellville High School Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame Monday, Jan. 17th the Clash of the Cats basketball game. John Brett Reynolds introduced the athletes whose accomplishments were celebrated by former coaches, teammates, classmates, family, and friends. The honorees represent the epitome of true leadership as an athlete, alumni, and friend to everyone associated with the Russellville Independent School System.
Those Inducted
Huey Hinton, RHS Class of 1953
Mr. Hinton was a member of the Panther football team from 1949-1952, starting at end as a freshman on a team that finished 9-1. As a sophomore on the 1950 team that won the Western KY Conference and finished as the second-ranked team in the state. Huey earned all WKC honors as well as in 1951 and 1952. He earned All-Southern KY team in 1950. He was captain of the Panthers in 1952, playing end and kicker, earning him All-State honors. Mr. Hinton was honored in 2015 as one of the 50 Greatest Panthers.
As a Panther Basketball player, Huey was All-County in 1951 and 1953, leading the region in scoring at 23 points per game in 1953. He left school to join the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Gwynne Gaddie, RHS Class of 1960
Mr. Gaddie was a member of the RHS football team from 1958-1959. He returned to his alma mater in 1977 to join coach Ken Barrett’s staff. As a defensive coordinator from 1977-1981, the Panthers won three District Championships, three regional titles, and won the Class A Championship. After several head coaching stints, Gwynne returned home to join head coach John Myers staff and was defensive coordinator on the Regional Championship teams in 2015 and 2016.
Gwynne was the head baseball coach at RHS from 1977-1982 winning District Championships.
Dennis Sydnor, RHS Class of 1977
Mr. Sydnor played for the Panther football team as a wide receiver and running back from 1073-1976. He was a member of the RHS Track team from 1974-1977 and was a part of the school’s first State Championship team in 1975. He earned second-place finishes in the long jump, triple jump, and 100-yard dash in the regional meet. In 1977, Dennis was regional champion in the 100-yard dash, 200-yard dash, long jump, and triple jump. He was also the first in school history to break 10 seconds in the 100-yard dash. Mr. Sydnor coached boys track at RHS for 33 years, the last 21 years as head coach.
Sandra Eggleston Brown, RHS Class of 1979
Mrs. Brown was a member of the RHS tennis team from 1976-1979. She was the Fourth Regional Singles champion in 1976 and 1977. Sandra led her team to a perfect 18-0 record with SKY Conference and Regional Championships in 1977. During her 22 years of service to the Russellville Independent School System, she served as boys and girls tennis coach for 10 years.
Jonathan Cage, RHS Class of 1984 (in memory)
Mr. Cage was a member of the Panther football team from 1981-1983. “Johnny C” rushed for 1655 yards, scored 26 touchdowns, made 310 tackles, had 8 interceptions, and recovered 4 fumbles in his career. As a member of the 1983 Class A State Championship team, he earned ALl WKC and All-South Central Kentucky. The Courier-Journal picked him #1 team All-State as a defensive back and the Associated Press named him #1 Team All-State as a running back. Jonathan later played at Morehead State University. He was named one of the 50 Greatest Football Panthers in 2015.
Jonathan was also a sprinter and long jumper for the RHS track team for 1982-1984.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.