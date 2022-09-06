The National Corvette Museum (NCM) and Bowling Green Assembly are pleased to announce plans to resume plant tours of the only facility in the world where Corvettes are manufactured. Tours will go on sale to the public via the National Corvette Museum’s website on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. National Corvette Museum members qualify for early booking access, beginning on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Tour scheduling will take place at the time of purchase with public tours expected to resume before the end of the year.

In 1981, General Motors moved production of the Chevrolet Corvette from St. Louis, MO to 600 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, KY. Known as “America’s Sports Car,” the plant tour allows visitors to watch an icon in the making. The Corvette is the world’s longest-running, continuously produced passenger car with more than 1.75 million produced. The GM site consists of 212 acres, and the plant has 1.7 million square feet — equivalent to 39 acres or 29.5 football fields, under roof.

