Drug task force seizes pills, marijuana

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at the residence of 491 E 6th Street, Russellville, after an incident involving a drug overdose. During the search, Terry Bryant, 26, was hiding in the home and was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Located during the search, were approximately 100 Xanax pills, Roxy M30 pills, as well as marijuana, a large amount of US currency, and drug paraphernalia. The Roxy M30 pills through other investigations have been linked to several fentanyl overdose cases.
Bryant is being charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st-degree (carfentanil or fentanyl), trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st-degree drug unspecific ( >10 dosage units), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Staff report
