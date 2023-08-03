Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is coming to Logan County.
On Sunday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m., the nonprofit will host a community-wide kickoff event at the Logan County Extension Office located at 255 John Paul Ave in Russellville. The event will introduce the awareness campaign for Isaiah 117 House in Logan County and will feature a presentation from Ronda Paulson, founder and executive director of Isaiah 117 House.
“This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with us in making a transformational impact in the lives of children in Logan County,” Paulson said. “We encourage everyone — whether you are simply curious about our services or if you know you are ready to make a commitment and get involved — to join us as we take this exciting next step in Logan County.”
Isaiah 117 House is a 501C (3) nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement. Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared and unable to bring any personal possessions. Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them.
Isaiah 117 House provides for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in these critical moments between removal and placement. Isaiah 117 House has locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com.
Lori Gafford, the expansion coordinator for Logan County said, “This will be the first Isaiah 117 House in the state of Kentucky. This house will help lessen the chaos of removing a child from their home and placing them in foster care, whether it’s with other family members, or into a foster home.”
Gafford and her husband have fostered 10 children, four of which they have formally adopted. Speaking of the moment she received her son into foster care, Gafford said, “It was a quick removal. It was chaos. We were focused on getting car seats, clothing, toys, and everything else for him that we could, not just love on him. It was traumatic for him and us.
“If we had something like this, he would have been brought to the Isaiah 117 House and given a bath, a meal, there would have been volunteers ready to spend time with him, and love on him while his social worker was in another room working on his placement.”
