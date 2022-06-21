Eddie Hanks, president of APEX (the transfer station at 55 Pleasant View Road, Auburn) spoke to members of the fiscal court recently about up-and-coming changes in its operation. It’s the end of the 90-day permit for the company that was granted by the court to see if problems surrounding scattered trash could be rectified.
According to Nathan Cockrill, Solid Waste Coordinator for the county, APEX and Scott Waste have been sending out litter cleaning teams and have been making an effort. “They have moved the main shredding work to the back of the site and plan to build a building over the coming year allowing work to be done indoors.
Hanks addressed the court beginning with his background as an Auburn native and RHS graduate.
“Twenty years ago, in 2002, we recognized a need for a waste business and outlet. We came to this courthouse and sought information to be compliant. We have operated 20 years now and our business has grown,” said Hanks adding APEX wants to continue to be a good community partner.
Magistrate Robert Chyle said he has been the one to “catch hell” over the area and litter blowing around. But, he said Tuesday, It looks a lot better out there. I haven’t had anyone call about it in three or four weeks. You’re keeping it picked up.”
After Hanks concluded his remarks, the court voted to allow APEX its permit for the remainder of 2022.
“We appreciate your partnership with the county and I think these plans you have in place are going to help,” said magistrate Jason Harper to Hanks.
