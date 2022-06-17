Hobbs sentenced to 12 years for killing two people

Ross Hobbs was sentenced to 12 years in Logan Circuit Court Friday, June 10th for killing two people in a car crash near Lewisburg in August 2020.
On Aug. 16, 2020, Hobbs, 58, of Lewisburg, was traveling north out of Lewisburg, when his Dodge Ram crossed the center line and struck a car occupied by Michelle Ferguson, 44, of Browder, and her husband Kenny Ferguson, 54, also of Browder. Both were killed instantly. Their two-year-old grandson, secured in his car seat, survived the crash.
Hobbs previously entered a guilty plea to two counts of manslaughter in the second degree, three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, one count of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended operator’s license. Judge Joe Hendricks presided over the case.
During the crash, Hobbs was ejected from his truck and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.
The case was investigated by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Russellville Police Department, the Lewisburg Police Department, and Kentucky State Police. The case was prosecuted by Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nate Beard.
“When Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, they smelled alcohol on Hobbs, before he could be taken to Nashville,” said Beard. “Based on his smell and poor driving, officers immediately suspected Hobbs had been driving under the influence. Normally, officers would take a drunk-driving suspect to Logan Memorial for a blood draw to determine his blood-alcohol level. Hobbs had major injuries and appeared to be dying, so they called for the helicopter and saved his life, which was their job. Unfortunately, when deputies reached out to Vanderbilt, there was no blood preserved that they could use to test for alcohol or drugs. With the medications he was given, it was unknown whether an accurate test even would have been possible.”
Based on the Deputies’ observations and collision reconstruction, Hobbs was indicted by the Logan County Grand Jury in November of 2020 on two counts of murder, along with other related offenses.
“Whenever we have information that someone drove drunk and killed someone, that is murder, and that’s how we treat it,” said Kerr. “We knew without a blood-alcohol level, it would be a tough case. While there was enough information to charge him with murder, we were hopeful that further investigation would give us enough evidence for a conviction.”
At a bond hearing on Jan. 15, 2021, Judge Joe Hendricks set Hobbs’s bond at $1 million, after Beard put on evidence of Hobbs’s criminal history, including multiple DUIs and Operating on Suspended License charges. Hobbs was also a convicted felon and sex offender, for a series of crimes in Illinois in the 80s and 90s, including Burglary, Robbery, and a Home Invasion Sexual Assault. Hobbs was later charged with being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun when a gun case discovered at the scene was found to have come from his truck.
“A defendant’s criminal history is obviously very important in setting bond,” said Beard. “With rare exception, that same criminal history can’t be used to prove guilt at trial. Had there been a jury trial, the jury would not have found out about his history of driving drunk and without a license until sentencing.”
As Hobbs sat in jail, the investigation continued. Detectives had received tips that prior to the crash, Hobbs had been at the AmVets Post 64 in Lewisburg, a private veteran’s club that serves alcohol, but no witnesses would come forward voluntarily. After months of investigation, Detectives found several witnesses who had seen Hobbs at the club prior to the crash. While witnesses confirmed he was drinking, statements about how much he had to drink were inconsistent. There were no surveillance cameras or receipts to confirm Hobbs’ drinking.
With trial pending in May, Kerr and Beard entered into negotiation with Hobbs and his attorneys, Doug Moore and James Rummage, both with the Department of Public Advocacy. Ultimately, they came to an agreement, with Hobbs entering a guilty plea to Manslaughter and the prosecution recommending a sentence of 12 years.
“Resolving the case was a very difficult decision,” said Beard. “We had no doubt Hobbs was responsible for killing Kenny and Michelle, but without a blood test or reliable witnesses, a murder conviction was unlikely. We were looking at an outcome at trial of around 10 to 15 years on the gun charges. However, we are hopeful the manslaughter conviction has a stronger impact on Hobbs’ parole chances than just gun charges alone.”
At the sentencing hearing, Hobbs briefly testified, and offered an apology to the Fergusons’ families, making no argument for probation.
Several of the Fergusons’ family members spoke at the hearing about Kenny and Michelle, and the impact their untimely deaths have had.
Deborah Vincent, Kenny Ferguson’s sister told the judge, “He was my best friend,” Vincent said. “He had such a big heart for others and could always find forgiveness with anyone.”
Michaela Stratton’s son was injured in the crash, and she spoke to the court about how difficult things have been for him and the family since.
“It’s my job to be his voice,” said Stratton. “My son now gets to grow up without the two people that loved him so much. My family has to go on and try to heal. We have to learn how to carry on without two people who completed us, all because of Ross Hobbs.”
Michelle’s sisters, Sarah Rogers, and Ashley Kitchens, testified as well.
“It left a hole that can never be filled,” Sarah Rogers said of her sister’s death. “I never thought
the day before would be the last time I would hear her say ‘I love you.’ You stole our happiness.”
“We don’t need numbers on a piece of paper to know what you did, or the cause behind it,” Kitchens said to Hobbs. “You deserve to be made an example of. We don’t need a perfect case. You habitually drank and drove for years, knowing better, but couldn’t have cared any less.”
Cindy Rogers, Michelle’s mother, spoke as her daughter held a photo of Michelle. “The worst, most indescribable pain that a mother will ever experience is burying her child,” she said. “A big part of my heart went with her at that moment.”
“Her life mattered,” Rogers said as she went on to describe Michelle. “She had a heart as big as the universe. Kind, loving, and unselfish, she was funny and always smiling, always willing to give all she had and more, and expected nothing in return. She loved life with a passion.”
After the families and prosecutor had made their statements, Judge Hendricks formally sentenced Hobbs to 12 years, first speaking about the case and the resolution. “We sometimes cannot deliver the justice that is deserved,” he said. “We know from the plea of guilty and the evidence what the truth is…They would have found him guilty of murder, had they been able to produce forensic evidence.”
“I’m proud of those of you who are taking care of the living,” said Hendricks, addressing the victims’ families. “I see a lot of love and compassion in that family. Remember, I think your lost loved ones would have wanted you all to care for one another.”
