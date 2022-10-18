A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned five indictments Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, separately charging individuals with drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division, Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr. of the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division made the announcement.

