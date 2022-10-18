A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned five indictments Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, separately charging individuals with drug trafficking and firearms offenses.
U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division, Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr. of the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division made the announcement.
According to the indictments
Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, 23, of Bowling Green, is charged with being a felon in possession of three firearms. His prior felony convictions include theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more), fraudulent use of a credit card ($500 or more but less than $10,000), retaliation against a participant in the legal process, theft by unlawful taking (firearm), and receiving stolen property (firearm). If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison;
Michael S. Johnson, 45, of Adolphus, KY, is charged with possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison;
James Duke, 43, of Campbellsville, KY, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. His prior felony convictions include third-degree burglary, knowingly and fraudulently using an ID card/electronic code for benefits, and manufacturing methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison;
David Bridgewater, 39, of Campbellsville, KY, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. His prior felony convictions include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison; and
Bladimir Gomez-Aguilar, 38, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with unlawful re-entry into the United States and possessing a firearm by a person unlawfully in the United States. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.
A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.
The ATF Bowling Green Field Office, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the DEA, the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, the Kentucky State Police, the Bowling Green Police Department, the Campbellsville Police Department, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cases.
These cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark J. Yurchisin II and Madison Sewell of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office.
These cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.