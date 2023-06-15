A four-year-old case ended recently with two Logan Countians taking Alford Pleas.

Christopher Walker and Michael Carter were charged in 2019 with sexual crimes of the same victim, who was under the age of 12 at the time. Carter was also charged with additional crimes against another victim who was a minor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.