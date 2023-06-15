A four-year-old case ended recently with two Logan Countians taking Alford Pleas.
Christopher Walker and Michael Carter were charged in 2019 with sexual crimes of the same victim, who was under the age of 12 at the time. Carter was also charged with additional crimes against another victim who was a minor.
Walker and Carter both took an Alford Plea, meaning while they admit there may be enough evidence to convict them, they did not admit guilt. Both were sentenced to 20 years, but the sentences were probated for 5 years with active supervision; no unsupervised contact with minors, and no contact with the victim.
Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr explained, “The most difficult cases in which to get a conviction are by far those in which a sex offense was committed against a child. It is extremely difficult for children to testify and jurors do not want to convict someone for something so serious based solely on the word of a child.
“In this case, we did not have any physical evidence, due to the delay in reporting, which is very common. We did not have other witnesses to corroborate the statements of the victim, who was a child at the time these incidents took place and was still a minor at the time this matter was scheduled for trial. Lastly, we did not have any admissions from the defendants. Under those circumstances, in this area, a jury is highly unlikely to convict anyone, regardless of the severity of the allegations,” explained Kerr.
Kerr also said, “Leading up to trial, the victim in this case was dealing with some very unfortunate circumstances in her family life, including amongst other things, the death of her grandmother, who had been her primary caretaker for several years.” He continued, “In speaking with the family, it was determined that requiring her to testify would be very detrimental to her well-being. We simply did not believe she would be able to testify.
“Unfortunately, when being faced with a potential acquittal or dismissal, it became necessary to attempt to work out a plea agreement with the defendants to achieve some accountability and significant supervision by the Department of Corrections (DOC). We were able to obtain a 20-year sentence that will be imposed in the event the defendants violate the terms of their supervision by DOC while sparing the victim further harm by forcing her to testify,” said Kerr.
One case against Mr. Carter was dismissed due to being unable to locate the victim and his family for a significant period of time. Should we locate them at a later date, the charges can be presented again to the grand jury.
These are extremely difficult decisions to make, especially when it involves children as victims and as witnesses. You are trying to balance out the chance of the defendants walking away with no penalty, and further harm to the victim, against a guaranteed sentence and supervision. There are some cases where we can justify the risk and proceed to trial. This was not one of those cases. I had to make a call that would further protect the victim and also the community by placing the defendants under supervision and potentially significant penalties (20 years in prison) if they fail to abide by the terms of their supervision.”
