Jessica Duncan, 34, of Russellville, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 26, after she ran from police in a stolen vehicle.
According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle at approximately 8 p.m. from the 8000 block of Clarksville Road. At 10 p.m., deputies were advised the stolen vehicle had just been seen heading towards Todd County. As deputies responded, a deputy out of Todd County notified Logan’s deputies he had located the vehicle and it was now heading toward them into Logan County.
As the vehicle approached Logan County deputies, a traffic stop was initiated, however, Duncan refused to yield. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was topped on Locke-Ferguson Road where Duncan was taken into custody.
Duncan had numerous outstanding arrest warrants. She was lodged in the Logan County Detention Center and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree.
The vehicle was returned undamaged to the owners.
The Russellville Police Department assisted in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.